Playoffs well under way in the NWJHL

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NWJHL playoffs are well underway as four teams battle it out for the semi-final positions.

The teams currently playing in the playoffs is the North Peace Navigators vs the Fairview Flyers and the JDA County Kings vs the Sexsmith Vipers.

The playoffs started on February 19.

The Fort St. John Huskies and the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks are in a bye, waiting for the semi-finals to begin on March 1.

In the regular season standings, the Huskies came out on top with 49 points, while the Canucks finished with 46.

Currently, in the NWJHL Playoff Standings, the Kings and the Flyers have two points, the Navigators with one point, and the Vipers at zero.

For the full playoffs schedule, you can visit the NWJHL website.