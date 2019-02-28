‘Points of View’ Opening Night at Peace Gallery North

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Gallery North is hosting the 6th Annual ‘Points of View 2019′ Art Show.

Opening Night for the event is Friday, March 1st, 2019, the event starts at 7 pm with refreshments, appetizers and live entertainment.

The Flying Colours Artists’ Association’s exhibit is a joining of perspective and interpretation inspired by 8 different photographs. These images were submitted and chosen by the Association’s members. Once Artists received their images each Artist created their art to reflect their ‘Points of View’. Artists could enter as many art selections as they chose and many different art mediums and styles will be represented.

Bev Baker, President of the Flying Colours Art Association said “We even have one member that has a pair of moccasins that she beaded the front using one of the reference photos,”

The Gallery will be set up as collections, with the accompanying reference photograph on display. Allowing viewers of the art to see all the different perspectives and interpretations.

All art on display will be available for purchase although they must stay on display until the exhibit is over.

