Fort St. John
Friday, February 15, 2019
Ice sculptures at the High on Ice Festival in 2018.
News

Preparations for High on Ice almost complete for Friday

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the High on Ice Winter Festival only three days away, preparations for this year’s Festival are almost complete.

Marissa Jordan, Recreation Programmer for the City of Fort St. John, says set up is going great as crews have been working in Centennial Park for the past week, setting up for the Festival.

“It’s great. We’ve had crews in there, they’ve started about five days ago. So our carvers carved the big (ice blocks), we call them the commission pieces; they carve them in advance so that they are ready for viewing.”

Jordan is reminding residents to stay out of Centennial Park as crews continue to set up for the Festival.

“We’re just asking for the public to stay out of the space and let them work, and everything will be open to the public on Friday at 4:00 p.m. So the site is coming along, there’s just machinery, power tools, and extension cords and stuff sitting out, so we’re just saying it’s safer for the public to stay away and let these guys focus on what they’re doing. It’s all coming along very well, we haven’t had any hiccups, and they’re just out working away to have everything ready for Friday.”

As for mitigating for cold temperatures, Jordan says they will be leaving the cancellation decision up to the individuals that run the events.

“We have a lot of volunteer groups that assist. So we leave it into the hands of the individuals that run the events. If temperatures become dangerous, to the point where you’re standing outside for six hours, we don’t, obviously, want our volunteers being subject to that.”

Jordan also says that if the temperatures were to get extremely cold,  the event will not be cancelled as there will be warming tents set up in Centennial Park.

“A lot of our events in Centennial Park, for say, are in our tent. So we have heated tent space, and that’s where we host a lot of stuff so it doesn’t get cancelled and there is still a little bit of that outdoor element.”

The Pembina High on Ice Winter Festival Opening Ceremonies is taking place this Friday, February 15, at 4:00 p.m. in Centennial Park.

The Festival runs from February 15 to the 18 in various locations across Fort St. John, with Centennial Park being the central meeting area. For more information and an event schedule, you can visit the City’s website.

Scott Brooks
