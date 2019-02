FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial Government, B.C. Hydro, West Moberly First Nation and Prophet River First Nation have entered confidential discussions to resolve litigation issues around the Site C Dam.

In a press release late Tuesday, the Province said “The parties will continue trial preparations as discussions proceed on alternatives to litigation. The parties appeared in court on Feb. 26, 2019, and proposed a case plan for a 120-day trial commencing in 2022.”

Civil claims filed last year by the West Moberly First Nation and Prophet River First Nation say the Site C dam would infringe on their treaty rights under Treaty 8.

In October of 2018, a court injunction to stop work at the Site C Dam was dismissed by the B.C. Supreme Court. In the decision released by Justice Warren Milman, the Judge said the injunction would cause more harm to B.C. Hydro, ratepayers and other project stakeholders than it would to the West Moberly First Nation.

Justice Milman also said, “I have not concluded that West Moberly’s case is fairly strong.” The judgement also announced a trial looking at Treaty 8 rights should start in 2019 and must be completed before the Site C Reservoir is flooded in 2023.

To date, there have been 15 different court actions against Site C, and all decisions have sided with the project.