Province wide electricity usage increases with freezing temperatures

Vancouver, B.C. – Electricity demand increased by an average of 13 percent February 3rd and 4th after the first cold snap of the year compared to the same days the previous week.

BC Hydro is preparing for near-record breaking loads this week as the temperatures are colder than normal and this trend will continue for the next few days, with forecasted peak hourly demands in the range of 9,600 megawatts to 10,000 megawatts. The highest hourly peak demand was recorded on January 3, 2017, when consumption reached 10,194 megawatts.

The highest demand for electricity is between 4 and 8 p.m. on weekday evenings in the winter months, shared BC Hydro. This is when British Columbians come home, turn up the heat, switch on the lights and make dinner.

To offset the additional heating requirements, BC Hydro recommends:

Keeping the thermostat at the ideal temperature: The thermostat should be set at 16 degrees C when away from home or sleeping, 18 degrees C when cooking or doing housework and 21 degrees C when relaxing at home.

Installing draftproofing: Gaps and cracks around doors and windows let cold air into the home and warm air out. Draftproofing can reduce heat loss by up to 10 percent.

Closing curtains, blinds and drapes: This can provide an extra level of insulation to reduce cold drafts from entering the home through windows.

