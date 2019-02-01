-23.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Recruiting health professionals to Fort St. John
News

Recruiting health professionals to Fort St. John

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the recent Regular Council meeting, Councillor Trevor Bolin shared that he had attended the Annual Nursing Students Association National Conference held at the Calgary University January 22-26th, 2019.

This is an event in which nursing unions and other health services from across Canada come together to present themselves to students that range from being in first-year studies through to graduating nurses that seek employment.

Councillor Bolin travelled to Calgary for two-days to represent the City of Fort St. John, he shares the night before the Conference he had the Northern Health Booth moved next to the City of Fort. St. John.

- Advertisement -

“As I could promise them the world and then make Northern Health live up to it and sign it, which worked out really well,” said Councillor Bolin

Councillor Bolin goes on to share that Fort St. John was the only Municipality represented at the event. “It was great we had nurses sending their friends and co-workers down to our booth, it was non-stop nurses at our booth for two days, pretty fantastic”

In efforts to attract and retain more professionals to the area, the City created the ‘Move up Here’ to be attractive recruitment of new people to the community.

To read more about ‘Move up Here’ CLICK HERE

The City of Fort St. John ‘Move up Here’ Campaign CLICK HERE

Northern health careers CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleExtreme cold warning issued for the North Peace
Next articleFort St John receives 10-12 cm of snow as of Friday afternoon

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John receives 10-12 cm of snow as of Friday afternoon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has released the amount of snow Fort St. John and the B.C....
Read more
News

Extreme cold warning issued for the North Peace

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - An extreme cold warning has been issued for the North Peace. Environment Canada says a...
Read more
News

Northern Lights College Foundation receives $50,000 donation

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Northern Lights College Foundation recently received a $50,000 donation. During the TransCanada Economic Summit, Kiel...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Supreme Court’s well ruling ‘credit negative’ for energy firms, says Moody’s

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A credit rating agency says high court support for the Alberta Energy Regulator's ability to force a bankruptcy trustee to pay...

DriveBC issues travel advisory for Highway 97 south of Chetwynd

Fort St John RCMP seeking public’s assistance in searching for wanted...

BC Hydro expects electricity use to spike during kitchen kick-off to...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.