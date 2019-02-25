Registration for FSJ Hospital Foundation’s Bluey Day to start March 4

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Bluey Day is set to start on March 4, 2019.

The Hospital invites individuals to “Be Brave and Shave” to show your support for cancer patients, survivors, and remember those lost to cancer, by participating in the 20th Annual Bluey Day.

Participants in this annual event will spend the next few months growing their hair and collecting pledges from the community to have their head/facial hair shaved on Bluey Day.

- Advertisement -

The Hospital Foundation invites participants to get creative, to inspire the community, to donate to the campaign. Participants can grow their hair out as long as possible, dye it a crazy colour, put it in a whacky style or even decorate their beards.

Hospital Foundation asks Bluey Day participants to raise a minimum of $500.

According to the Foundation, donations will be allocated to the Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Fund. The funds will go towards the purchasing of new equipment to help with the diagnosis and treatment of patients with cancer.

Executive Director, Niki Hedges, says the Foundation is excited to host Bluey Day and that there will be some new additions to this year’s event.

“We are excited about hosting the 20th Annual Bluey Day and are planning some

new additions to the event. There will be henna art at the event as well as a beard

growing competition to be held the evening before Bluey Days at Beard’s

Brewing Co.”

The Foundation’s first Bluey Day was held in 1998 and through the generosity of

donors, over $1.8 million has been raised for cancer diagnostic, treatment, care

and equipment.

The 20th Annual Bluey Day will be held on May 25, 2019 at the B.C. Ambulance Building on 96th Street.

Registration for Bluey Day starts March 4. You can register through the Hospital Foundation’s website or by calling 250-261-7564.