Registrations numbers are in for the Crystal Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration numbers are in for the 2019 Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial.

In a press release, on the Crystal Cup website, organizers say that 82 teams have signed up for the Cup.

Out of those 82 teams, 40 will play in the open division, four in the women’s division, and 38 in the Sid Davis Youth Memorial.

- Advertisement -

Crystal Cup Main Event Organizer, Neil Evans, says these are healthy registration numbers despite the uncertainty of the weather earlier in the month.

“I think the registration has fairly healthy numbers, considering that everyone is pretty busy these days. It’s nice to see 40 teams in the general adult, and for the kids, those numbers stayed about the same which is awesome to see as well. I think a lot of people were really nervous about the weather going into the registration and then we saw a big uptake right at the end.”

Evans says thanks to the recent cold temperatures, the Lake is good and frozen.

“It actually helped definitely freeze the Lake. We were a little worried about the warmer temperatures in January but this past week or so, with this cold snap you can drive a tank out there right now; it’s that frozen.”

The Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial takes place this weekend, February 22 to the 24, at Charlie Lake.

For more information and for a full events schedule, you can visit the Crystal Cup website.