-17 C
Fort St. John
Monday, February 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks during the Suncor Fort Hills grand opening in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, September 10, 2018. Photo by Jason Franson/The Canadian Press
Home Canadian Press Regulator OKs Fort Hills oilsands mine tailings plan but orders demonstration
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Regulator OKs Fort Hills oilsands mine tailings plan but orders demonstration

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – The Alberta Energy Regulator has conditionally approved a tailings management plan for the Fort Hills oilsands mine despite its failure to meet milestones and reliance on an unproven reclamation method.

Tailings ponds store water used in the oilsands mining process that is notoriously difficult to reclaim because it has been contaminated with fine clay particles, oil and other chemicals.

The mine owned by Suncor Energy Inc. is proposing to chemically treat its tailings, concentrate them all in a single deposit by 2073 (10 years after the end of mine life) and then cover the residue with water to create a large pit lake.

- Advertisement -

Oilsands mining companies were ordered in 2015 to submit plans to progressively treat and reduce tailings over the life of each project, with all fluid tailings ready to reclaim within 10 years of the end of mine life.

The regulator in its decision says it will require the Fort Hills mine to submit by Sept. 30, 2021, a plan for a project to demonstrate how its passive aquatic storage system will work.

It says it must present a research plan for its water-capping technology by September 2023.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleBusy weekend at Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial
Next articleTaylor Bridge maintenance work to take place on Tuesday

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

OGC partnering with First Nations on restoration projects

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission will be restoring former oil and gas industry sites to...
Read more
News

Taylor Bridge maintenance work to take place on Tuesday

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Yellowhead Road and Bridge North Peace have announced that more deck maintenance to be performed on...
Read more
News

Registration for FSJ Hospital Foundation’s Bluey Day to start March 4

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation's Bluey Day is set to start...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Game four of NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The fourth game of the NWJHL playoffs takes place tonight, February 25, as four teams battle it out for a...

Registration for FSJ Hospital Foundation’s Bluey Day to start March 4

Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Break and Enter Investigation

Fundraiser night for Midget Predators this Thursday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.