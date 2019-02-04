School buses cancelled for second day in School District 60

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School buses in Fort St. John and the North Peace have been cancelled for the second day in a row.

School buses for School District 60 will not be running again on Tuesday, February 5, due to the extreme cold temperatures.

Schools will remain open. It’s not clear yet if School District 59 will do the same for their buses.

- Advertisement -

The B.C. Peace region has been experiencing extremely cold temperatures for the past four days and temperatures should rebound to the minus twenties by midweek according to Environment Canada.