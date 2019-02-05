-17 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, February 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News School buses in Dawson Creek cancelled for Feb 5
NewsRegional

School buses in Dawson Creek cancelled for Feb 5

Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

UPDATE – Buses have also been cancelled in Chetwynd.  All school buses in the B.C. Peace have been cancelled.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – School Buses in Dawson Creek have been cancelled for the second day due to the extreme temperatures.

School District 59 has cancelled buses in and around Dawson Creek for Tuesday, February 5.  School District 60 announced on Monday buses would not be running in the North Peace on Tuesday as well.  Schools in both districts remain open.

- Advertisement -

As of 5:40 a.m., bus are still running in Chetwynd, but that could change.

The extreme cold warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace.  The extreme cold should start to change on Wednesday when the temperature should increase to minus 23 during the day.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Adam Reaburn
Previous articleDawson Creek Fire Department saved a house from catching fire
Next articleHearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

B.C. starts new reconciliation process with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - British Columbia says it's starting a new reconciliation process with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, who are...
Read more
News

Environment Canada Issues Cold Weather Alert for tonight and into Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada says a period of very cold wind chills is expected tonight and...
Read more
Canadian Press

Alberta contributes $3.3M for huge solar farm in remote Fort Chipewyan

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta will work with Indigenous groups in the province's remote northeast corner on what the government says...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Nolan Legace

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #9 forward Nolan Legace. Each week, a different player from the Huskies will...

Coastal Gas Link set to start work in the Peace Region...

Governor says Washington will try to influence Trans Mountain ‘every way’...

Fort St John Huskies to host Fairview Flyers this Saturday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.