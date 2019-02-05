School buses in Dawson Creek cancelled for Feb 5

UPDATE – Buses have also been cancelled in Chetwynd. All school buses in the B.C. Peace have been cancelled.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – School Buses in Dawson Creek have been cancelled for the second day due to the extreme temperatures.

School District 59 has cancelled buses in and around Dawson Creek for Tuesday, February 5. School District 60 announced on Monday buses would not be running in the North Peace on Tuesday as well. Schools in both districts remain open.

As of 5:40 a.m., bus are still running in Chetwynd, but that could change.

The extreme cold warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace. The extreme cold should start to change on Wednesday when the temperature should increase to minus 23 during the day.