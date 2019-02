FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first reading of the 2018/2019 Amended Annual Budget was presented at a recent School District 60 meeting.

Dori Alger, School District Controller, presented the Amended Annual Budget to Board Trustees.

Alger says the budget is primarily based on student enrollment for the year, adding that it is very difficult to determine student enrollment.

“A key piece of our budget is always based on student enrollment. For the 2018-19 year, we are anticipating 6,193 students. It is very difficult to truly predict how many students we are going to have, but we definitely do our best and we deal with the consequences as the school year progresses.”

Amended operating revenues for the School District are $64,046,589.

The operating revenues include items such as Provincial Grants and rental and leases of School District property.

Amended operating expenses for the School District are $64,287,592.

Operating expenses include items such as staff salaries, utilities, and student transportation.

The total of the Amended Annual Budget is $76,707,361.

The Board gave and passed the first reading of the Amended Budget. The Board made a motion to do the second and third readings in short form.

The Amended Annual Budget must go through three readings before it can be accepted by the Board.