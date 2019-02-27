Science World Experience visiting local schools and public community celebration in Dawson Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Schools in FSJ and surrounding communities will have the opportunity to experience Science World ‘On the Road.’

The Science World’s ‘On the Road’ team’s high-energy gymnasium presentations are curriculum linked and will provide students with unforgettable science experiences that run from March 4 to March 8. These school events are closed to just the student body of the chosen school. Windsor Plywood Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor for the school visits.

Schools that have been invited to participate in the event included;

Clearview Elem-Jr Secondary

Buick Creek Elementary

Prespatou Elementary

Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray Community School

Christian Life School

Wonowan Elementary

Upper Halfway

Freedom Thinkers Education

Parkland Elementary

- Advertisement -

Science World ‘On The Road’ visits over 30,000 students each year at schools outside the Lower Mainland, who might not otherwise have a chance to visit Science World at TELUS World of Science.

Science World is a BC-based charitable organization that engages the people of British Columbia in STEM literacy. Their Mission is to ignite wonder and empower dreams through science and nature

To learn more about Science World; CLICK HERE