FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Stage North Theatre Society presents ‘She Kills Monsters’ a comedy written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Ted Sloan.

The story behind the play is set in the ’90s with Agnes Evans who is totally average until her family dies in a terrible car crash. Agnes finds herself alone, with a Dungeons & Dragons adventure that her geeky little sister Tilly left behind. Agnes recruits a teenaged “Dungeon Master” to walk her through the campaign. The story then dives into a world of supermodel elves, warrior demons and other D&D monsters. Agnes learns to fight, how to heal, and discovers the sister she never really knew. She Kills Monsters is a geeky comedy, full of professionally choreographed combat, that relays the importance of empowerment and acceptance.

The performance takes place at the North Peace Cultural Centre, Feb 22, 23, 28 and March 1st and 2nd. Shows start at 7:30 pm and the cost of tickets are $25.

