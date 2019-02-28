-5 C
Sports

Sims says experience was awesome and overwhelming at Canada Winter Games

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Brayden Sims, of Fivestar Boxing Academy, came out a winner at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Sims represented the Team B.C. Boxing Team in the 60 kg Class.

On February 17, Sims competed in Bout One and managed to defeat Noah Squires of Newfoundland and Labrador.

From that win, Sims earned five points and advancing him to the Semi-Final.

In the Semi-Final on Monday, February 18, Sims competed against Jad Khabbaz Quebec.

The Bout was Referee Stopped in Round two. Sims managed to claim two points from this match.

For the Finals, Sims competed against Manitoba’s Justice Harborne.

After three rounds, Sims managed to beat Harbone and win the Gold medal.

Sims says the Finals was the hardest fight he has ever competed in.

“The Finals was definitely the hardest fight I’ve ever had. I lost the first round pretty decisively. Then in the second and third round, my cardio was just better and he (Harbone) was exhausted. After the first round, he was still on the chair when the bell rang, so it just gave me a confidence booster and just told me that my cardio could win the fight for me.”

Brayden Sims with his Gold medal that he won at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer. Photo by Scott Brooks

Sims says it was an awesome experience at the Winter Games.

“It was awesome and a little overwhelming but the stuff we had access to was just crazy. It was just great.”

Up next, Sims will be heading to the 2019 Canadian Nationals this April in Victoria.

