A downstream look at the excavation and placement of shotcrete on the North Bank at Site C in June 2018. Photo by BC Hydro
News

Site C Employment numbers drop again in December 2019

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The number of people working on the Site C Dam project decreased from 3,463 in November to 3,107 in December.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 2,418 which is 78 percent of the workers.

25 percent of the construction and non-construction contractor’s workforce are from the Peace River Regional District made up of 628 workers which is down for November numbers of 660.

BC Hydro reports with any construction project, the number of apprentices will vary depending on the type of work being performed. As construction progresses, there will be additional opportunities for apprentices on the project. There will also be additional opportunities with the installation of the turbines and generators. The number of apprentices employed on the project increased from 107 in November 2018, to 121 during the month of December 2018.

253 indigenous people worked on Site C in December and 364 women were employed on the project in December, a number that is down from 423 in November.

 

 

 

 

