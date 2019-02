Skills Canada Regional Results

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – School District #60 students participated in the Skills Canada Regional Competition.

Skills Canada started in 1994 as a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of careers in technology and skilled trades. One of their major initiatives is the annual Skills Canada National Competition for students.

February 22nd, 2019 School District #60 students had the opportunity to showcase their talents. Skills BC offers youth in K–12 and Post-Secondary environments to explore trade and technology careers and meet prospective employers.

The Provincial competition is April 17th, 2019 in Abbotsford and the Peace Region will be represented by the students that received gold medals.

The following students will be heading to the Provincials;