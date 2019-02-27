-4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Source City of Fort St. John Recreation
Spring 2019 Recreation & Leisure Guide to be released this Friday

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John Recreation is set to release the Spring 2019 Recreation & Leisure Guide this Friday, March 1.

According to the City, this edition will highlight all City programs and events taking place between April to June of 2019.

It will also feature information on City facilities, parks, staff and other community organizations that offer recreational activities.

The City is reminding residents that the Winter Recreation Guide will be in effect until the end of March.

The Spring 2019 Recreation & Leisure Guide will be out on March 1.

For more information, you can visit the City’s website.

Scott Brooks
