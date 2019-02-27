Spring 2019 Recreation & Leisure Guide to be released this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John Recreation is set to release the Spring 2019 Recreation & Leisure Guide this Friday, March 1.

According to the City, this edition will highlight all City programs and events taking place between April to June of 2019.

It will also feature information on City facilities, parks, staff and other community organizations that offer recreational activities.

The City is reminding residents that the Winter Recreation Guide will be in effect until the end of March.

For more information, you can visit the City’s website.