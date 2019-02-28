-4.4 C
Spring Weather Forecast

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As we end the month of February we look towards March and learn what weather this month will bring.

Speaking with Doug Gilham, Meteorologist at the Weather Network he shares with me “Some relief is on the way.”

As February has been exceptionally cold with temperatures averaging 10 degrees colder than seasonal and normal, these temps will continue through the first week of March.

“As we head into the 10th of March we expect the pattern to break down and we are going to see a milder pattern we conclude the end of March,” said Gilham “It won’t be clear sailing all the way to summer yet overall, as we get the back and forth of spring yet the temperatures will tip to the milder side of normal.”

Gilham goes on to share Spring is a tumultuous season and we are in an area known for wild swings in weather. “It will be noticeable when there is the change and precipitation that shows is not to be excessively wet or dry,” said Gilham

In the summer sneak peek Gilham is forecasting a warmer than normal temperatures although warm summers can come with some negatives such as fire season and agricultural interests.

