News

Stage North Theatre Society is holding auditions

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Stage North Theatre Society (SNTS) is holding auditions to fill the parts for an upcoming show.

The SNTS is welcoming anyone to audition, no experience required to perform in an upcoming improv murder mystery.

Reading material will be provided for the audition.

This show is a continued collaboration between the SNTS and the Oil Wives of FSJ. The show will be mid to late April but dates are still being finalized with the venue.

To audition to be apart of the show be at the Stage North Space located at 11520 East Bypass Road Saturday, February 9th, 2019 between 1 – 7 pm

