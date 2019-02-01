-23.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Photo by Joshua Doubek, Wikipedia Creative Commons
Home Canadian Press Supreme Court's well ruling 'credit negative' for energy firms, says Moody's
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Supreme Court’s well ruling ‘credit negative’ for energy firms, says Moody’s

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – A credit rating agency says high court support for the Alberta Energy Regulator’s ability to force a bankruptcy trustee to pay out well-abandonment obligations before paying back creditors is credit negative for energy companies.

Moody’s Investor Services says the Supreme Court of Canada ruling Thursday creates a “super priority position” for payment of such liabilities over repaying other creditors.

It says the decision potentially reduces how much a lender could recover in the event of an insolvency and, therefore, how much it will be willing to lend to companies.

- Advertisement -

That could potentially lead to a reduction in how much money oil and gas companies will be able to call upon to fund their exploration and development programs.

The high court’s 5-2 ruling came with a recommendation from Chief Justice Richard Wagner for Parliament to clarify the confusion between the federal bankruptcy law and the regulations provinces rely on to protect the environment.

Moody’s says the ruling is also credit negative for banks and other creditors but adds it’s unclear how it will affect other industries and provinces going forward.

“The ruling favoured the Alberta energy regulator, but the Supreme Court’s statement that Alberta’s regulations must be followed in bankruptcy could mean that bankruptcy trustees in other provinces would have to follow similar regulations, with unclear effects on how environmental regulations would affect recoveries for creditors elsewhere,” the agency said in a report.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleDriveBC issues travel advisory for Highway 97 south of Chetwynd
Next articleNorthern Lights College Foundation receives $50,000 donation

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John receives 10-12 cm of snow as of Friday afternoon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has released the amount of snow Fort St. John and the B.C....
Read more
News

Recruiting health professionals to Fort St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the recent Regular Council meeting, Councillor Trevor Bolin shared that he had attended...
Read more
News

Extreme cold warning issued for the North Peace

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - An extreme cold warning has been issued for the North Peace. Environment Canada says a...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Supreme Court’s well ruling ‘credit negative’ for energy firms, says Moody’s

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A credit rating agency says high court support for the Alberta Energy Regulator's ability to force a bankruptcy trustee to pay...

DriveBC issues travel advisory for Highway 97 south of Chetwynd

Fort St John RCMP seeking public’s assistance in searching for wanted...

BC Hydro expects electricity use to spike during kitchen kick-off to...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.