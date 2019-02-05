-17 C
Thursday, February 7, 2019
Taylor Council during a meeting on February 4. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Taylor Council gave first three readings for Parcel Z subdivision Temporary Borrowing Bylaw

Scott Brooks
TAYLOR, B.C. – District of Taylor Council gave the first three readings to a Temporary Borrowing Bylaw at a recent Council Meeting.

The proposed Bylaw (No. 831, 2019), if adopted, would allow the District to access short term financing so that the costs associated with the ‘Parcel Z subdivision’ can be paid.

Located along Spruce Street, this parcel is a 22-acre piece of District property that includes 50 lots for new single-family homes.

At a Council Meeting on January 21, the District was looking to change the name from ‘Parcel Z’ to a name that honours former Mayor Fred Jarvis.

Based on the existing approvals the District can borrow up to $4,224,285.

The Bylaw must go through four readings before final approval.

Author

Scott Brooks
Previous articleProvincial support of school resources for mental health to support students
Next articleSchool buses have been cancelled for Wednesday

