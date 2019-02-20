-12.3 C
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Jodi Busche Team participated at the Alberta Senior Curling Provincials in Spruce Grove from February 13 to the 17.
Sports

Team Busche participates at Alberta Senior Curling Provincials

Scott Brooks
SPRUCE GROVE, A.B. – Team Busche was in Spruce Grove for the Alberta Senior Curling Provincials.

Team Busche represented the Peace Region, from February 13 to the 17, in Spruce Grove.

Jodi Busche, of Team Busche, says it was tough competition and the outcome wasn’t the kind her Team was hoping for. Adding that they managed to win two games.

“It was a pretty tough field of players and we went down there, expecting to do a little better than what we did. We did come out with a two and five record; two wins, five losses.”

While her Team did not make it to the semi-finals, she feels they put in a good effort given the fact they’ve been out of play for a few years.

“Just coming back into competitive curling, it was more team building than anything, so we feel pretty good about that.”

Prior to the Provincials, in January, Team Busche competed in Grande Prairie at the Senior Men’s and Ladies’ Playdown where they went undefeated.

Scott Brooks
