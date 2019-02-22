-12.4 C
Team Tardi competing at the 2019 World Junior Curling Championships in Liverpool, Nova Scotia. Source Curling Canada
Sports

Team Tardi play-off bound at World Junior Curling Championships

Scott Brooks
LIVERPOOL, N.S. – Sterling Middleton and his Team, Team Tardi, have managed to secure a spot in the playoffs at the World Junior Curling Championships.

Team Tardi is representing Canada and started the Championship Round Robin, on February 16, with a game against the USA.

This was a close round as it was neck-and-neck throughout. In the end, Team Tardi fell 8-7 to the USA.

On February 17, for game two, Team Tardi would face Norway.

Tardi managed to win this round 6-4 over Norway.

Then on February 18, Tardi took on Switzerland for game three.

Team Tardi handily swept Switzerland 8-3.

Game four, on February 19, proved to be tricky as they faced Sweden.

Tardi couldn’t maintain the lead despite picking up the first end. This game would result in a loss of 9-3 to Sweden.

Later on in the day, Team Tardi would rebound as they played against Italy. Tardi managed to beat Italy 10-3.

On February 20, Team Tardi would move on to face China for game six of the Round Robin. Tardi would take a strong lead and managed to win 6-2 over China.

Then in the afternoon, Team Tardi would take on Germany for game seven.

After some close competition, Tardi went on to beat Germany 8-6.

On February 21, Team Tardi would, once again, face Sweden for game eight of the Round Robin.

This time, Tardi managed to beat Sweden 9-5. This win would qualify Team Tardi for the semi-finals.

This morning, February 22, Team Tardi faced New Zealand for game nine of the Round Robin.

Tardi managed to sweep this game 12-1 over New Zealand.

Tonight, February 22, Team Tardi will be facing Norway for the semi-finals.

Currently, in the standings, Team Tardi is sitting in second at 7-2, with Scotland in first at 9-0.

You can watch Team Tardi face Norway in the semi-finals tonight at 7:30 p.m. MST on World Curling TV.

