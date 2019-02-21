-3.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, February 21, 2019
Josh Telizyn earned third, Alberta's Kaleb Muller in second, and Manitoba's Tyson Langelaar in first.
Telizyn earns bronze at Canada Winter Games in 1000 metre speed skating

Scott Brooks
RED DEER, A.B. – Josh Telizyn, of the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club, won bronze in 1000m long track at the Canada Winter Games on February 20.

Telizyn’s time was 1:14.65, placing him in third with Alberta’s Kaleb Muller in second, and Manitoba’s Tyson Langelaar in first.

Despite placing bronze, Telizyn says he is very excited to have won the medal after taking part in a difficult race.

“I came out of the opening 200 a little slower than I would have liked, but then I built through the last 800m like an animal. I really hung in there for the last 200m and when I crossed the line and the board second 2nd, I was so pumped. I just waited for the rest of the heats to end and I am so excited to have the medal.”

Some of the challenges the team faced during the week included day to day weather shifts of 10 to 15 degrees. The wind and ice conditions also varied heavily during the week.

“We had our ups and downs and the 500m earlier this week, we have just been hungry. Since then I had just been chomping at the bit for redemption,” said Telizyn.

