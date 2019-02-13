-15.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News The future development of the Tse'K'wa caves in Charlie Lake
News

The future development of the Tse’K’wa caves in Charlie Lake

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A rezoning application has been submitted to the Peace River Regional District to restore and protect the previously known Charlie Lake Caves, now Tse’K’wa land, by establishing an Indigenous cultural museum.

Gary Oker, President of Tse’K’wa Heritage Society, shares the Tse’K’wa holds deep historical and cultural importance. The goal is to recreate the space to what it would have looked like in the stone age, to include an amphitheatre space as well as buildings to display the vast collection in 1000 piece range of found artifacts from the site.

Oker says it would become a space for ceremonies, drumming and different things could be shared such as food, traditional song and stories for people to come and enjoy the history. It is important to Oker to increase the visibility of the indigenous people in the area.

- Advertisement -

March 18th, 2019 there will be an open house at the Charlie Lake Community Hall. As the proper steps are being taken to rezone the land, Oker wants an opportunity to share with the Community what the vision for the land will be.

The Simon Fraser University recognized Tse’K’wa as a significant space because of the historical content that was found and unearthed as it was being studied by the University.

Oker said this will be a place that provides an opportunity for school children to come and learn as well as being a point of interest for tourism and visitors to the area and passing along the Alaska Hwy.

To date, the biggest challenge Oker says they face is the defacing of the caves and he hopes that with the development of the site the cultural importance will be recognized so everyone can enjoy the land.

Also represented is Diane Bigfoot, Director from Profit River and Laura Webb, Director from West Moberly.

For more information on the caves and report follow the links below.

Rezoning Report; CLICK HERE

Treaty 8; CLICK HERE

Simon Fraser University Research; CLICK HERE

Northwest Coast Archeology; CLICK HERE

 

 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleCommunity One Stop taking place March 9 at Totem Mall
Next articleNorth Peace Secondary School open for Thursday

RECENT STORIES

Arts & Culture

The High on Ice Winter Festival is underway at Centennial Park

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The High on Ice Winter Festival is underway at Centennial Park.Gates opened at 4:00...
Read more
Energy News

Provincial Government recognizes natural resources in Throne Speech

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Government recognized the importance of natural resources during the Throne Speech on...
Read more
Canadian Press

Alberta government contract to result in three new solar power plants

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The Alberta government is granting a 20-year contract to supply about half of its electric power needs...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Arts & Culture

High on Ice Winter Festival kicks off tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The High on Ice Winter Festival is kicking off tonight, at 4:00 p.m., with Opening Ceremonies at Centennial Park.City...

Registration closes tonight for Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial

Fort St. John Elks Speed Skaters off to 2019 Canada Winter...

Dawson Creek receives application for a non-medical cannabis store licence

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.