The North Peace Ride for the Disabled Meeting Monday, February 25th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – An informational meeting regarding the future of the North Peace Ride for the Disabled will be held at the Northern Lights College Room 144 on February 25th at 7 pm

The NPRD is at risk of closing its programs for adults and children with disabilities because they cannot find volunteers and board members. The NPRD is having difficulty finding volunteers to fill board positions and participate in the fundraising functions that are necessary to keep this organization going.

The NPRD was founded in 1986 and the program is an asset to the riders that are able to participate in the 30 minutes guided riding program to help work and develop their gross-motor and sensory systems.

The program operates out of the Light Horse Arena on Wednesdays between 5 pm and 7 pm.

For more information about the program; email [email protected]

