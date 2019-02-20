The Third Annual Coldest Night of the Year Walkathon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Coldest Night of the Year Walkathon is a fundraiser for Community Bridge, Saturday, February 23rd, 2019.

Registration for the walk is $40 which includes, an entry for the walk, a commemorative toque, chilli dinner donated by the NLC and prizes.

This 2 km or 5 km walk starts at the Northern Lights College, follows a route to the Credit Union and back to the College. This year’s goal is to raise $25,000 for Community Bridge.

This Fundraiser helps to continue providing education, support and professional counselling programs to individuals and families. Counselling and support services, including violence and homelessness prevention, family-strengthening, women’s outreach, and youth justice help build better lives.

