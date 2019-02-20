-12.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News The Third Annual Coldest Night of the Year Walkathon
News

The Third Annual Coldest Night of the Year Walkathon

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Coldest Night of the Year Walkathon is a fundraiser for Community Bridge, Saturday, February 23rd, 2019.

Registration for the walk is $40 which includes, an entry for the walk, a commemorative toque, chilli dinner donated by the NLC and prizes.

This 2 km or 5 km walk starts at the Northern Lights College, follows a route to the Credit Union and back to the College. This year’s goal is to raise $25,000 for Community Bridge.

- Advertisement -

This Fundraiser helps to continue providing education, support and professional counselling programs to individuals and families. Counselling and support services, including violence and homelessness prevention, family-strengthening, women’s outreach, and youth justice help build better lives.

To visit the official site; CLICK HERE 

To visit Community Bridge FB Page; CLICK HERE 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleDistrict of Taylor Council approves temporary borrowing bylaw for new subdivision
Next articleCEOS for Royal Bank, Enbridge, call for better balance in energy policies

RECENT STORIES

News

Shaw Service is temporarily unavailable Fort St. John and Dawson Creek

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Shaw service is currently unavailable for their service area.In speaking with Chethan Lakshman, VP External...
Read more
News

Fort St. John North Peace Museum Heritage Day

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Museum is celebrating 'The Tie that Binds' Heritage Day Saturday, February...
Read more
Canadian Press

Convoy leaves Ottawa after second day, enjoying Tory support

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - A smaller version of the United We Roll convoy left Ottawa Wednesday afternoon, words of support...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Convoy leaves Ottawa after second day, enjoying Tory support

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - A smaller version of the United We Roll convoy left Ottawa Wednesday afternoon, words of support from one more Conservative MP...

U.S. based Devon Energy says it intends to exit Canadian oilsands...

Usage continues to grow at District of Taylor Library

Team Busche participates at Alberta Senior Curling Provincials

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.