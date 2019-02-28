Toastmasters Business Challenge Open House

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Achievers Toastmasters of FSJ is hosting their first Local Business Challenge & Networking Night in honour of February being Toastmasters month.

Tonight, Thursday, February 28th at the Northern Lights College, Room 202 from 6:45 pm to 8:30 pm.

Toastmasters is inviting the public to come and see what the club is about with their business challenge, open house ‘Tabletops with a Twist.’

Toastmasters asks attendees to bring a 1-2 minute elevator pitch on your business and constructive feedback will be provided.

The event will host free pizza and prizes, with time to chat and network.

Achievers Toastmasters regularly meets September-June, learning public speaking and leadership skills in a positive environment held on Thursdays, room 202 at the Northern Lights College.

Toastmasters is a nonprofit educational organization that operates clubs worldwide for the purpose of promoting communication and public speaking skills.

‘The mission of a Toastmasters Club is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every individual member has the opportunity to develop oral communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth.’ from the Toastmasters website.

