-6.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, February 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Toastmasters Business Challenge Open House
News

Toastmasters Business Challenge Open House

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Achievers Toastmasters of FSJ is hosting their first Local Business Challenge & Networking Night in honour of February being Toastmasters month.

Tonight, Thursday, February 28th at the Northern Lights College, Room 202 from 6:45 pm to 8:30 pm.

Toastmasters is inviting the public to come and see what the club is about with their business challenge, open house ‘Tabletops with a Twist.’

- Advertisement -

Toastmasters asks attendees to bring a 1-2 minute elevator pitch on your business and constructive feedback will be provided.

The event will host free pizza and prizes, with time to chat and network.

Achievers Toastmasters regularly meets September-June, learning public speaking and leadership skills in a positive environment held on Thursdays, room 202 at the Northern Lights College.

Toastmasters is a nonprofit educational organization that operates clubs worldwide for the purpose of promoting communication and public speaking skills.

‘The mission of a Toastmasters Club is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every individual member has the opportunity to develop oral communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth.’ from the Toastmasters website.

To view the FB Page Event; CLICK HERE 

To view the Achievers Toastmasters FB Page; CLICK HERE

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleEncana says cost cutting includes 15% job reduction after Newfield acquisition
Next articleBC Hydro Site C will be burning in the Moberly River drainage

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Hydro Site C will be burning in the Moberly River drainage

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -  BC Hydro will be burning debris in the Moberly River drainage, dependent upon appropriate...
Read more
Canadian Press

Encana says cost cutting includes 15% job reduction after Newfield acquisition

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, AB - The CEO of Encana Corp. says it cut its total workforce by 15 per cent and...
Read more
News

Village of Rycroft residents should not consume tap water

Adam Reaburn -
RYCROFT, A.B. - Alberta Emergency Management says residents of the Village of Rycroft should not consume tap water.A water...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Encana reports US$1.03B fourth quarter profit, production up from year ago

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Encana Corp. reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$1.03 billion compared with a loss a year ago as production increased 20 percent.The...

Audit results for Access to Emergency Health Services

Spring 2019 Recreation & Leisure Guide to be released this Friday

Big Bam Ski Hill to offer Ski School this weekend

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.