This week on Trev Talks, host Trevor Bolin spoke with Jason Corbeil one of the people leading a convoy to Ottawa.

Corbeil is part of a group trying to raise support for the Oil and Gas industry in Canada through the United We Roll Convoy. The Convoy will leave from Red Deer and head to Ottawa soon. Watch the full interview above.

