Fort St. John
Saturday, February 23, 2019
News

Trev Talks – Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb

Adam Reaburn
This week on Trev Talks, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb joined host Trevor Bolin to talk about resource municipalities working together to defend the resource sector.

Their discussion comes on the heels of municipalities in B.C. saying they will sue the energy industries for the costs associated with climate change.

Watch the discussion between Trevor and Mayor Cobbs above.  Listen to Trev Talks every Friday on Moose FM.  The shows airs at 10 a.m. and can be heard live on Moose FM and broadcast on Facebook and Youtube.

Adam Reaburn
