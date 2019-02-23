This week on Trev Talks, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb joined host Trevor Bolin to talk about resource municipalities working together to defend the resource sector.

Their discussion comes on the heels of municipalities in B.C. saying they will sue the energy industries for the costs associated with climate change.

