Fort St. John
Friday, February 1, 2019
NEAT was one of the local organizations to receive funding from the Provincial Government .
News

Two local organizations receive funding from Provincial Government

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two organizations from Fort St. John have received funding from the Government for their public safety and environmental conservation efforts.

The Province of B.C. is providing over $6.5 million to nearly 145 organizations in the public safety sector and approximately $3.8 million to 120 organizations in the environment sector.

The North Peace Justice Society has received $15,000, and Northern Environmental Action Team has been given $6,000.

Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, says the Government is proud to support these important community programs.

“These programs have a powerful impact on people in our province, saving lives and protecting our precious natural environment. Our government supports organizations doing this vital work, including increasing the reach of search and rescue operations throughout British Columbia, and increasing environmental awareness and efforts to keep our shorelines and waterways clean.”

Funding is provided by the Community Gaming Grant Program, a program that allocates $140 million annually from Provincial gaming revenue.

For more information on the Community Gaming Grant Program, you can visit the B.C. Government’s website.

