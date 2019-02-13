-15.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 15, 2019
North Peace Secondary School. File photo
News

Update on NPSS closure expected later this afternoon

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 will be providing an update at 3:00 p.m. today (Wednesday) on the status of North Peace Secondary School.

NPSS has been closed since Tuesday, February 12, due to a burst pipe that had caused damage to an electrical unit in the building.

Dave Sloan, School District 60 Superintendent, says they should have an update today at 3:00 p.m. while repair efforts are ongoing.

“We should have an update by 3:00 today. We have remediation and repair efforts ongoing and things are looking up today, but I don’t want to speak for the folks who are doing the work. We have power and heat restored in the building, and now it’s about making sure things are clean, tidy, and safe.”

For more updates, watch this website or visit the School District’s website at prn.bc.ca

Scott Brooks
Dawson Creek receives application for a non-medical cannabis store licence

