Usage continues to grow at District of Taylor Library

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a recent District of Taylor Council Meeting, Councillor Betty Ponto provided an update on the District Library.

In the report, the Library says they continue to see great usage, with about 2,000 in-person visits per year.

In 2018, 3,000 items had been checked out of the Library; this does not include loans or online items.

As part of the Inter-Library Loan, the Library says residents from across B.C. accessed 1,341 Taylor Library items in 2018.

Mayor Rob Fraser finds it interesting that people outside of Taylor are using the Library.

“It’s interesting to note that there is as much use of our Library outside the Municipality than there is inside the Municipality. So this sort of shows that our collection is decent in quality.”

Ponto says computer and internet access continues to be a popular service at the Library.

“Computers/Internet and Wireless service continue to be in use regularly. I sound like a

broken record when frequently reminding people and District staff that not everyone has a

computer or not everyone has the internet. Our numbers illustrate that fact. Patrons use

this service for many reasons: job search and applications; checking email; playing games;

schoolwork; online courses; information gathering; social media and surfing the web.”

The 2017 Budget for the Taylor Public Library was $102,000 and received about $15,000 in

various grants.