-12.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
District of Taylor Library. Source Google Maps
Home News Usage continues to grow at District of Taylor Library
News

Usage continues to grow at District of Taylor Library

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a recent District of Taylor Council Meeting, Councillor Betty Ponto provided an update on the District Library.

In the report, the Library says they continue to see great usage, with about 2,000 in-person visits per year.

In 2018, 3,000 items had been checked out of the Library; this does not include loans or online items.

- Advertisement -

As part of the Inter-Library Loan, the Library says residents from across B.C. accessed 1,341 Taylor Library items in 2018.

Mayor Rob Fraser finds it interesting that people outside of Taylor are using the Library.

“It’s interesting to note that there is as much use of our Library outside the Municipality than there is inside the Municipality. So this sort of shows that our collection is decent in quality.”

Ponto says computer and internet access continues to be a popular service at the Library.

“Computers/Internet and Wireless service continue to be in use regularly. I sound like a
broken record when frequently reminding people and District staff that not everyone has a
computer or not everyone has the internet. Our numbers illustrate that fact. Patrons use
this service for many reasons: job search and applications; checking email; playing games;
schoolwork; online courses; information gathering; social media and surfing the web.”

The 2017 Budget for the Taylor Public Library was $102,000 and received about $15,000 in
various grants.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Scott Brooks
Previous articleTeam Busche participates at Alberta Senior Curling Provincials
Next articleU.S. based Devon Energy says it intends to exit Canadian oilsands sector

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says he would shelve oil by rail deal

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says if he wins the spring election, he will try to cancel...
Read more
News

Shaw Service is temporarily unavailable Fort St. John and Dawson Creek

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Shaw service is currently unavailable for their service area.In speaking with Chethan Lakshman, VP External...
Read more
News

Fort St. John North Peace Museum Heritage Day

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Museum is celebrating 'The Tie that Binds' Heritage Day Saturday, February...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

NPHL Semi-Finals to start this Thursday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The NPHL Semi-Finals will be starting this Thursday, February 21.Four teams will be battling it out in a best...

Convoy leaves Ottawa after second day, enjoying Tory support

U.S. based Devon Energy says it intends to exit Canadian oilsands...

Usage continues to grow at District of Taylor Library

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.