Village of Rycroft municipal building.
NewsRegional

Village of Rycroft residents should not consume tap water

RYCROFT, A.B. – Alberta Emergency Management says residents of the Village of Rycroft should not consume tap water.

A water main break in the village could not be isolated and has caused the Village to shut down the water distribution system. The system has extremely low potable water supplies at this time.

The Village says “Repairs are being arranged and we hope to have all services restored as soon as possible.  Since we were unable to maintain positive pressure on the system, additional sampling and testing will be conducted in order to verify that water is safe to drink.”

Alberta Emergency Management says residents should only drink bottled water. Watch for further directions from local authorities. This alert will remain in effect until repairs are completed and the system is restored to normal levels.

For more details, visit emergencyalert.alberta.ca

