SAN ANTONIO, TX – Hudson’s Hope Saddle Bronc Rider, Jake Watson, was competing in the Semi-Finals two, Round one at the San Antonio Rodeo.

In Saddle Bronc Riding, on February 21, Watson placed in fourth with 83 points. He managed to pick up $1,500 for his efforts.

Earlier this month, Watson participated in a few Saddle Bronc Riding events at the same venue where he managed to pick up $5,000 in winnings.