Weather warnings remain in place with strong winds and heavy snow predicted Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A winter storm warning and blizzard warning remain in place with heavy snow forecast throughout northeast B.C. and Alberta.

Thursday afternoon a blizzard warning was issued for the Pine Pass, that remains in place as the forecast still calls for heavy snow in the area and wind gusts up to 60km/h. The winter storm warning issued for the B.C. South Peace is also still in effect.

The South Peace could see a total of 30 to 40 cm of snow by Saturday morning. Areas near and along Highway 16 east of Prince George towards McBride and Highway 97 north of Prince George and those near Tumbler Ridge may see near 50 cm by Saturday morning.

In the North Peace, we will see heavy snow today with up to 15 cm forecast. The wind will also be an issue gusting up to 30km/h in Fort St. John. The strong winds will make it feel more like minus 36.

The heavy snow is also forecast to fall in Alberta, with weather warnings in place for most of the communities along Highway 43. Click here for a full list of weather warnings.

Before you head out on the roads, visit www.drivebc.ca for current road conditions in B.C. and visit 511.alberta.ca for road conditions in Alberta.

Below are the two warnings in place for northeast B.C.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

B.C. South Peace River

A long duration snowstorm is forecast.

A slow moving frontal system will spread snow and strong winds across the B.C. central and northern interior. This long duration snowstorm will produce a total of 30 to 40 cm of snow by Saturday morning. Areas near and along Highway 16 east of Prince George towards McBride and Highway 97 north of Prince George, and those near Tumbler Ridge may see near 50 cm by Saturday morning.

As the frontal system collides with an advancing Arctic cold front today, strong winds will continue over parts of the northern interior generating poor visibilities in blowing snow.

Snow will abate tonight or early Saturday as dry Arctic air settles in.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

4:54 AM PST Friday 01 February 2019

Blizzard warning in effect for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass

Blizzard conditions with gusty winds and visibility frequently near zero in snow and blowing snow are expected or occurring.

A slow moving frontal system is producing heavy snow through Pine Pass. An Arctic high pushing through the pass will generate winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60. The snow and wind will combine to produce near whiteout conditions today.

The winds will begin to ease this evening and visibility will improve but occasional blowing snow may still occur until late tonight or early Saturday morning.

Travel is expected to be extremely hazardous due to reduced visibility. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave. The vehicle offers a form of protection from the cold. A single person walking through the snow is harder to find than a stranded car or truck.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.