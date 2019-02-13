-15.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, February 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A Western Energy Services Corp. oil rig. Source Western Energy Services Corp.
Home Canadian Press Western Energy sends drilling rig to southern U.S. as Canadian activity dries...
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Western Energy sends drilling rig to southern U.S. as Canadian activity dries up

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Drilling companies continue to move rigs from Western Canada to the more active oilfields of the southern United States.

Calgary-based Western Energy Services Corp. says it moved a drilling rig from Canada to the U.S. Permian Basin oil play in western Texas and southeastern New Mexico early this year and will likely move more rigs in the near future.

It says the addition took its U.S. drilling fleet to eight rigs, including a drilling rig purchased and upgraded in the U.S. near the end of 2018 and also deployed in the Permian Basin.

- Advertisement -

In November, the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling contractors said its members had relocated 11 of their rigs to the U.S. so far in 2018.

Western, the fourth-largest drilling contractor in Canada with a fleet of 49 rigs, says its average rig utilization rate in Canada fell to 32 percent in the last three months of 2018 from 38 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017 as customers cancelled drilling programs due to market uncertainty.

It says operating days in the U.S. rose by 29 percent and utilization improved to 71 percent in the fourth quarter versus 63 percent in the year-earlier period.

“You have to follow the capital and go where the work is,” said Western CEO Alex MacAusland.

“I expect our peers will (move rigs south) as well. It’s just not sustainable with the current pricing environment.”

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleNorth Peace Secondary School open for Thursday
Next articleTransCanada raises quarterly dividend, reports Q4 profit up from year ago

RECENT STORIES

Arts & Culture

The High on Ice Winter Festival is underway at Centennial Park

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The High on Ice Winter Festival is underway at Centennial Park.Gates opened at 4:00...
Read more
Energy News

Provincial Government recognizes natural resources in Throne Speech

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Government recognized the importance of natural resources during the Throne Speech on...
Read more
Canadian Press

Alberta government contract to result in three new solar power plants

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The Alberta government is granting a 20-year contract to supply about half of its electric power needs...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Arts & Culture

High on Ice Winter Festival kicks off tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The High on Ice Winter Festival is kicking off tonight, at 4:00 p.m., with Opening Ceremonies at Centennial Park.City...

Registration closes tonight for Crystal Cup and Sid Davis Youth Memorial

Fort St. John Elks Speed Skaters off to 2019 Canada Winter...

Dawson Creek receives application for a non-medical cannabis store licence

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.