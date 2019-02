FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the recent Committee of the Whole Meeting, City staff and Urban systems did a presentation for Council on Woodlawn Cemetery, Phase one Concept Plan.

The Request for Decision for the phased expansion is to create the capacity to meet the needs of Fort St. Johns citizens in a forward-thinking and planned way.

Catherine Berris of Urban Systems shared with Council the detailed design of the Woodlawn Cemetery Phase 1 Expansion. The presentation shared there would be improved functioning and experience at the green space as well as new internment options for cremated remains, green burial and a Veterans section.

The Design Principals that would be implemented in the space include a focus on the entries, site boundaries and upgrading infrastructure. Phase One would create comfortable spaces with a pedestrian circulation network that would provide a place to walk. Visibility is a consideration for safety and security as well as accessibility.

Robin Langille, Director of Facilities and Grounds shares in his report to Council that Woodlawn Cemetery has a three-phase expansion plan;

Phase 1 – includes improvements to the legacy area, a gathering area, columbaria and

a perimeter road. Adds 364 full plots. Phase 2 -includes a proposed green burial forest, a proposed veterans section, a natural area and a walking path. Adds 193 full plots.

Phase 3 – completes the expansion by adding a scattering garden and a monument

feature. Adds 247 full plots.

All phases include engineering to survey and map plots as well as drainage and contouring.

Council was receptive to the design with a couple of members asking for the Pergola to be covered and a map to help visitors find their way around the site.

At present sixty-seven full burial plots are left for purchase in Woodlawn Cemetery, over the last three years (2016-2018), sixty-one full burial plots have been

purchased.

In April of 2016 the City of Fort St. John Cemeteries Master Plan identified that the community is growing and while our cemeteries are being operated efficiently and according to legislation, there is need to prepare for the future.

Money has been allocated in the 2019 Capital budget to proceed with detailed design of the Woodlawn Cemetery Phase 1 Expansion.

Woodlawn Phase One Development Presentation; CLICK HERE

Cemetery Master Plan; CLICK HERE