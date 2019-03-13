1.2 C
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
100 Women Who Care support Seniors Housing in FSJ

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 100 Women Who Care charitable event took place last night and raised $13,020.00 for the North Peace Seniors Housing Society.

The event was held at The Lido Theatre and each attending woman brings $100 to the event and casts her vote towards the charity she feels deserves the donation. This creates a quick infusion of funding for the chosen charity.

Through a nomination process, three local charities compete for this funding which will help their programs and services.

– Fort St John Women’s Resource Society
– Fort St John & Area Senior’s Care Foundation
– Fort St John Hospital Foundation
– BC SPCA North Peace Branch
– Northern Environmental Action Team (NEAT)
– North Peace Pregnancy Care Centre Society
– North Peace Justice Society
– Fort St John Association of Community Living
– North Peace Seniors Housing Society

This year’s recipient was the North Peace Seniors Housing Society and they shared on their FB Page, ‘Thank you for the continued support of our society to provide safe and affordable housing for our seniors as they age.’

The 100 Women Who Care started in 2017, as a group of local women who come together for one evening to help infuse financial help into local charities. At the event, the women listen to three nominated charities who present their stories to the women. By sharing who they are, what they are doing in the community, and why they deserve the support.

 

