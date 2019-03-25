0.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, March 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Trainees roll pipe off the catwalk during a training session to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., on January 20, 2016. Precision Drilling Corp. reported a loss of $198.3 million in its fourth quarter as it was hit by $208 million in goodwill impairment charges.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Home Canadian Press Canadian oilfield services firms bringing in more revenue from U.S. operations
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Canadian oilfield services firms bringing in more revenue from U.S. operations

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Analysts say Canadian oilfield services companies with operations in the U.S. are now earning more of their revenue south of the border than they have for at least six years.

In a report, AltaCorp Capital says that trend is expected to continue as ongoing oil and gas spending weakness in Canada is balanced against steady activity in the United States.

The analysts say that 12 of the largest Canadian energy services companies with U.S. operations earned 54percentt of their revenue in the U.S. in 2018, the first time the percentage climbed above half since at least 2013, when it was just over 40 per cent.

- Advertisement -

They forecast a 16 percent decline in Canadian drilling rig activity this year to an average of 159 active rigs, while the U.S. average rig count will be 1,009, largely flat versus 2017.

The survey includes large Calgary-based drilling companies like Precision Drilling Corp. and Ensign Energy Services Ltd., as well as completion firms such as Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

The Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors reports that the industry relocated 16 Canadian rigs to the U.S. in 2018, up from six in 2017, and is continuing to send rigs south of the border this year.

Precision Drilling reported drilling rig working days jumped 36 per cent in the U.S. in the last three months of 2018 compared with the same period of 2017, but fell nine per cent in Canada.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleFort St John’s Family Friendly Coalition changes their services
Next articleB.C. Search and Rescue receives funding from the Province

RECENT STORIES

News

Tidewater announces $85 million sale of cogeneration units at Pipestone Gas Plant

Tracy Teves -
CALGARY, AB - Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TMI) Ltd. announced that it has entered into an asset purchase and...
Read more
News

GoFundMe account set as Emergency Aid for baby Teslyn Rose Mercer

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A GoFundMe account has been set as emergency aid for one week old, Teslyn Rose Mercer...
Read more
News

B.C. Search and Rescue receives funding from the Province

Tracy Teves -
COQUITLAM, B.C. - The Province is providing $18.6 million in one-time funding to ground search and rescue (GSAR) groups...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fort St John Huskies advance to Hockey Alberta Provincials

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With them winning the NWJHL Championships for the second year in a row, the Fort St. John Huskies now...

GoFundMe account set as Emergency Aid for baby Teslyn Rose Mercer

B.C. Search and Rescue receives funding from the Province

Canadian oilfield services firms bringing in more revenue from U.S. operations

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.