FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The schedule for the 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships has been released.

The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators will be hosting the Championships and their first game will be on March 21 at 7:45 a.m. as they face North Shore.

Admission to the Championships is free to attend.

- Advertisement -

The 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships is taking place March 21 to the 24 at the North Peace Arena.

Here is the full schedule:

March 21

Game 1 – North Shore vs Midget Predators at 7:45 a.m.

Game 2 – Kamloops vs Vancouver at 10:30 a.m.

Game 3 – Richmond vs South Island at 1:15 p.m.

Game 4 – Vancouver vs Midget Predators 4:45 p.m.

March 22

Game 5 – South Island vs North Shore at 7:45 a.m.

Game 6 – Kamloops vs Richmond at 10:30 a.m.

Game 7 – Vancouver vs North Shore at 1:30 p.m.

Game 8 – Midget Predators vs Kamloops at 4:15 p.m.

March 23

Game 9 – Kamloops vs South Island at 7:45 a.m.

Game 10 – Richmond vs North Shore at 10:30 a.m.

Game 11 – South Island vs Vancouver at 1:15 p.m.

Game 12 – Midget Predators vs Kamloops at 4:00 p.m.

March 24

Game 13 – Richmond vs Vancouver at 7:45 a.m.

Game 14 – North Shore vs Kamloops at 10:30 a.m.

Game 15 – Midget Predators vs South Island at 1:15 p.m.

Game 16 – TBA vs TBA at 7:45 p.m.