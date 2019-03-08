-8.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 8, 2019
News

2019 City of Fort St. John Community Awards deadline extended

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The nomination deadline for the 2019 Community Awards has been extended until March 20 at 4:00 p.m.

The original deadline for nominations was set to be March 8 but was extended in order to allow for more nominations.

Nominations can be chosen from seven categories as a way to recognize residents and the contributions they make to the community. This is an opportunity for the City to honour these people.

1. Cultural Award – Recognizes an individual or a group for their volunteer efforts in historical, visual, performing, or literary arts.

2. Recreation Award – Awarded to an individual or a group for their volunteer efforts in the
promotion, organization, support, and/or motivation of sports, recreation, and leisure pursuits including healthy and active living.

3. Literacy Award – Presented to an individual or group that has made an outstanding contribution towards promoting in areas including literacy, language, multiculturalism, and community issues in Fort St. John.

4. Humanitarian Award – Recognizes an individual or a group of volunteers whose actions,
commitment, volunteer leadership, service, and community spirit have made a difference in the lives of those in the community.

5. Youth Award – Awarded to an individual under the age of 19 who has made a positive contribution to the community on a volunteer basis.

6. Lifetime Achievement Award – Acknowledges an individual’s remarkable contribution and
dedication to the community.

7. Mayor’s Citizen of the Year – Recognizes an individual that has achieved positive notoriety outside our community for their actions, recognized as a leader or role model by their peers, or has won international, national, or provincial titles or awards for their efforts.

Nominations packages can be picked up at City Hall, the Pomeroy Sport Centre and North Peace Leisure Pool, or completed through an online survey.

For more information on the Community Awards, you can visit the City’s website.

The Community Awards Gala will be hosted on April 11, 2019, at the Lido Theatre.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
