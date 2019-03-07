2019 City of Fort St. John Community Awards

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Friday, March 8th, 2019 at 4 pm is the deadline to submit nominations for the 2019 12th Annual Community Awards.

Nominations can be chosen from seven categories as a way to recognize residents and the contributions they make to the community. This is an opportunity for the City to honour these people.

1. Cultural Award – Recognizes an individual or a group for their volunteer efforts in historical, visual, performing, or literary arts.

2. Recreation Award – Awarded to an individual or a group for their volunteer efforts in the

promotion, organization, support, and/or motivation of sports, recreation, and leisure pursuits including healthy and active living.

3. Literacy Award – Presented to an individual or group that has made an outstanding contribution towards promoting in areas including literacy, language, multiculturalism, and community issues in Fort St. John.

4. Humanitarian Award – Recognizes an individual or a group of volunteers whose actions,

commitment, volunteer leadership, service, and community spirit have made a difference in the lives of those in the community.

5. Youth Award – Awarded to an individual under the age of 19 who has made a positive contribution to the community on a volunteer basis.

6. Lifetime Achievement Award – Acknowledges an individual’s remarkable contribution and

dedication to the community.

7. Mayor’s Citizen of the Year – Recognizes an individual that has achieved positive notoriety outside our community for their actions, recognized as a leader or role model by their peers, or has won international, national, or provincial titles or awards for their efforts.

Mayor Lori Ackerman said “Our local volunteers and organizations always go above and beyond. This is an excellent opportunity to recognize a person or organization in our community who shows just how energetic they are by going that extra mile and making our community the best place to live,”

Nominations packages can be picked up at City Hall, the Pomeroy Sports Centre and North Peace Leisure Pool, or downloaded; CLICK HERE

Or completed online; CLICK HERE

The Community Awards Gala will be hosted on April 11, 2019, at the Lido Theatre.