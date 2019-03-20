2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships to start this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It is now just less than one day away until the start of the 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships.

The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators are hosts to this year’s Championships with the first game taking place tomorrow, Thursday, at 7:45 a.m. as they take on North Shore.

Here is the complete schedule for the Championships.

You can come out and enjoy some good hockey and support your local female hockey players.

Admission to the Championships is free for all to attend.

The 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships is taking place on March 21 to the 24 at the North Peace Arena.

For more information on the Championships, you can visit the Predators Facebook page or you can send an email to [email protected].