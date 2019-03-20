13.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships to start this Thursday
Sports

2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships to start this Thursday

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It is now just less than one day away until the start of the 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships.

The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators are hosts to this year’s Championships with the first game taking place tomorrow, Thursday, at 7:45 a.m. as they take on North Shore.

Here is the complete schedule for the Championships.

- Advertisement -

You can come out and enjoy some good hockey and support your local female hockey players.

Admission to the Championships is free for all to attend.

The 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships is taking place on March 21 to the 24 at the North Peace Arena.

For more information on the Championships, you can visit the Predators Facebook page or you can send an email to [email protected].

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers continue to perform well at Provincials
Next articleAthletics seeking to win second title in NPHL finals

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Five Star Boxing Academy in Richmond for Pre Nationals Provincial team training camp

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the Five Star Boxing Academy are in Richmond for the Pre Nationals...
Read more
Sports

Athletics seeking to win second title in NPHL finals

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The NPHL finals could be complete by this Thursday.Currently, the Grande Prairie Athletics are...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers continue to perform well at Provincials

Scott Brooks -
KELOWNA, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Yukon Trackers continue to perform well at the 2019 Midget Tier 1...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships to start this Thursday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It is now just less than one day away until the start of the 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships.The...

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers continue to perform well at Provincials

BC Coroners Service releases updated data on illicit drug overdoses

Huskies fall to Kings in game four of finals

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.