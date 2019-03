FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships wrapped up on Sunday after four days of hockey action.

The Championship host, the Northeast B.C. Midget Predators, took on South Island in game five of the Championships.

After 60 minutes of play, the Predators fell 4-1 to South Island.

In game four, on Saturday, the Predators won 5-0 over Kamloops.

The Predators have won two out of the fives games played.