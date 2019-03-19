1.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
News 32 weather temperature records were broken Monday
News

32 weather temperature records were broken Monday

Avatar Tracy Teves
VANCOUVER, B.C. – Environment and Climate Change Canada says 32 weather temperature records were broken yesterday, March 18th in B.C and the Yukon.

When looking at the Environment of Canada’s website, FSJ’s highest recorded temperature for March 18th was documented between 1942-2012 as 11.8 C and yesterday the temperatures reached 13.5 C.

Areas close to FSJ that also saw record-breaking temperatures were;

  •   Chetwynd’s new record is 15.5 from 13.9 in 2015, records started in 1970
  •   Fort Nelson’s new record is 16.6 from 10.6 in 1960, records started in 1937

Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says we can expect to see this warm trend in temperatures to continue all this week and into next week.

For more information on FSJ warm weather trend; CLICK HERE

 

 

