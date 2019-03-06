6th Annual Spark Women’s Leadership Conference this May

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the 6th Annual Spark Women’s Leadership Conference.

This program is designed for the professional development needs of the women in the Peace Country.

According to event organizers, this year’s theme is ‘Shift Up and Fuel’ and is to reflect the shifting energy that all women seek at some point in their lives.

This conference will provide quality education and take away tools that will assist in communication, business development, personal branding, and leadership.

Some of the program sessions will include topics such as silencing your self-doubt and building connection over complacency.

Registration per woman is $375.00 before March 31 and $425.00 after March 31.

Group pricing is also available.

The Spark Women’s Leadership Conference is taking place on May 15 and 16, 2019 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

For more information and to register, you can visit sharingthespark.com.