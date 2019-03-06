3.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News 6th Annual Spark Women's Leadership Conference this May
News

6th Annual Spark Women’s Leadership Conference this May

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the 6th Annual Spark Women’s Leadership Conference.

This program is designed for the professional development needs of the women in the Peace Country.

According to event organizers, this year’s theme is ‘Shift Up and Fuel’ and is to reflect the shifting energy that all women seek at some point in their lives.

- Advertisement -

This conference will provide quality education and take away tools that will assist in communication, business development, personal branding, and leadership.

Some of the program sessions will include topics such as silencing your self-doubt and building connection over complacency.

Registration per woman is $375.00 before March 31 and $425.00 after March 31.

Group pricing is also available.

The Spark Women’s Leadership Conference is taking place on May 15 and 16, 2019 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

For more information and to register, you can visit sharingthespark.com.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleRed Cross Stage One Water Safety Instructor Course April 1
Next articleTSB reduces tally of oil spilled by CN freight train in rural Manitoba

RECENT STORIES

News

Solidarity Matters holding Red Dress event tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Solidarity Matters will be showcasing a Red Dress event tonight, March 15, in the...
Read more
Canadian Press

TSB reduces tally of oil spilled by CN freight train in rural Manitoba

Canadian Press -
WINNIPEG, M.B. - Investigators have reduced their tally of how much oil spilled when a Canadian National freight train...
Read more
News

Salvation Army’s new walk-in Fridge and Freezer are now running

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Salvation Army has been working hard to expand its Perishable Food Program and...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Salvation Army’s new walk-in Fridge and Freezer are now running

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Salvation Army has been working hard to expand its Perishable Food Program and with their new walk-in Fridge...

Huskies fall to Kings on Thursday for game one of NWJHL...

GoFundMe ‘Support Fund’ for Matt Jr Beckerton

Tumbler Ridge is apart of Government Immigration Pilot Program

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.