CHETWYND, B.C. – Over 800 customer are without power in Chetwynd and Moberly Lake.

A motor vehicle caused Hydro customers to lose power at approximately 4:17 a.m. Monday and may not be back on until 12:30 p.m. Hydro lists the outage as affecting customers north of Campbell Way in Chetwynd.

For updates on the power outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages