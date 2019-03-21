Adam Winn’s Roots Album Release Party

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local singer and songwriter Adam Winn is releasing his new album Roots.

The release party for his new album will take place April 13th at the Evangel Downtown with doors opening at 7 pm with supporting performances by Tom Cole and The Roadside Distractions. Beards Brewing Co will be providing a cash bar with wine and beer.

Roots is a 10 track album like a memoir of sorts that follows the life of Winn, starting in high school with a story represented in the song named ‘Too Young’ which is about a relationship and “the first time falling in love” says Winn, “she fell out of love a couple of months later and its about that and what it is like at that age.”

Grateful for the local support with the community coming out. Winn expressed he has noticed when people have been able to take time from their busy schedule to come out to shows they want to come out even more.

Winn shares that he loves living in Fort St. John and loves his job and wants to build up local music within the Region and enhance the culture of local music. “There are a lot of talented groups and I want to be apart of growing and local music so people can come out and enjoy,” said Winn. “like Luke Warriner who is a local drummer that played on the entire album.”

Winn also explained he received a $10,000 grant from Creative B.C. that helped with the production costs of this album, in which Winn worked with Ryan McAllister at the Five Acres Studio in Abbotsford, B.C.

The digital release of the Roots Album will be on April 12th, 2019 on Winn’s website adamwinn.com and all music platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music and the CD will be released at the launch party on the 13th.

Tickets for the Roots Album release party are $25 and they are available at;

– energetictickets.ca

– Systems Sound Source

– Evangel Downtown

Winn was born and raised in Creston with a musical background and studied classical voice in College. Moving to Fort. St John in July 2008, Winn continued his musical journey by playing at church and open mic’s in the area performing more in the area in 2017.

